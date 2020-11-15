1/1
Jennifer Michelle Gardella
Jennifer Michelle Gardella passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 18, 2020, in her home in Hollywood. Beloved mother of Tayler Gardella, daughter of Pam and John (dec.) Gardella, sister of Christine Lochrie (Glenn and Lilly) and John Gardella (Lorena).

A lifelong Floridian, Jennifer was born in Palm Beach, FL, and attended South Broward High School in Hollywood. She enjoyed her career in the legal field as a legal assistant. Jennifer cherished her time with friends and family, was an avid reader and most importantly an incredible mother to Tayler. Jennifer fought valiantly against cancer for many years. She held onto her optimistic and happy outlook as she sought every new treatment, braved every procedure, and enrolled in medical trials which resulted in the approval of very important cancer-fighting medications. She was a true warrior against the disease and an inspiration to so many in her life. Jennifer will be remembered for her friendship, kindness, generosity, and her vivacious spirit.

Memorial service to be announced. Donations if desired can be made to Moffitt Cancer Center https://moffitt.org/give/ways-to-give/ or Melanoma Research Foundation. https://melanoma.org/

Published in Sun-Sentinel on Nov. 15, 2020.
