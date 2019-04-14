|
|
Krassenstein, Jerome Donald passed away on Thursday, April 11. He is survived by Velma, his children Ruth (Andrew), Sandra (Morris), Joanne (Jon), Jonathan (Juliet) & Daniel (Huiping), his 12 grandchildren, Michael, Amanda (Ralph), Samuel, Kevin (Hannah), Noah, Bradley, Eric, Joseph, Marshall, Melissa, Karla and Joshua and 1 great grandchild, Bowen. Synagogue services will be held on Monday, April 15 at 1:00 at Shirat Hayam in Ventnor, NJ. Donations may be sent to the Temple Emeth Shalom Cemetery Fund at Shirat Hayam, the Mishkan Tefillah prayer book fund or any . Arrangements by ROTH-GOLDSTEINS' MEMORIAL CHAPEL, Atlantic City, New Jersey. www.rothgoldsteins.com
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Apr. 14, 2019