Jerry Doniger, 91, of Coral Springs, FL, passed away after a long illness, on November 20, 2020, at home with his wife of 67 years, Arlene Doniger, by his side. He was a beloved, loving husband, brother, father, grandfather and uncle. He brought warmth, openness, and a beautiful smile to everyone he met.

Jerry grew up in the Bronx, NY with parents, Sidney and Gussie Doniger, and sisters, Estelle and Evelyn. He married Arlene Bush in 1953, and they raised daughter, Nancy, and son, Andy, in Montvale, NJ. Jerry worked for Bendix Avionics and later Lear Corp., designing autopilots and landing systems, for which he authored many patents.

Jerry is survived by his beloved wife, Arlene, son Andy, daughter Nancy and her husband, Eric, grandson Cody and his wife, Kelly, grandson Alex, sister Evelyn and her husband Bob, and brother-in-law Leonard, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Published in Sun-Sentinel on Dec. 7, 2020.
