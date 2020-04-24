Jerry Jay Greene
1956 - 2020
JJ / Jerry Jay Greene, passed on April 18, 2020, at home. Born in Brooklyn NY, 10-7-1956, to Irene and Sheldon Greene. Attended FDR HS in Brooklyn, and the University of Buffalo, NY. Proceeded by his parents, Irene and Sheldon Greene, his stepmother, Barbara Greene. Survived by his partner, Lucy Claudio. His sister, Jan Greene, of Massachusettes. His step siblings, Karen Rea, Sharon Christenbury, and Michael Christenbury. Many dear cousins, and dear Freinds. Was Founder and President of College Planning PHD, of Boca Raton, Florida. Volunteered and was President of A Child is Missing Org. Also volunteered for Systic Fibrosis Foundation. JJ had resided in Florida since 1989. He will be remembered for his compassion, caring, genueness, and quick wit. He will be missed. JJ will be interred at Beth David Cemetery, Elmont, NY.

Published in Sun-Sentinel on Apr. 24, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
1 entry
Jay was always fast with his wit and always willing to lend a helping hand . He will be greatly missed !! R.I.P. my friend
Denise Fischer
Friend
