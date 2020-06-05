Jerry (Gerald) Kasden
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jerry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gerald Kasden, 81, a Brooklyn boy, passed away peacefully on June 1. He was predeceased by the love of his life, husband Joseph O'Meara. Jerry's warmth, ready smile and unflappability served him well in all his endeavors. He began his career in the restaurant business but love of travel drew him to the airline industry where he worked for many years until -- despite Jerry's best efforts -- first Pan American and then Eastern Airlines went out of business. Ever the entrepreneur, he and Joe developed a successful housewares business in Delray Beach, eventually retiring to Pompano Beach. If you wish to celebrate Jerry's life, a donation to the Gay and Lesbian Community Center, 2040 N. Dixie Hwy, Wilton Manors, FL 33305 would be much appreciated.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved