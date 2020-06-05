Gerald Kasden, 81, a Brooklyn boy, passed away peacefully on June 1. He was predeceased by the love of his life, husband Joseph O'Meara. Jerry's warmth, ready smile and unflappability served him well in all his endeavors. He began his career in the restaurant business but love of travel drew him to the airline industry where he worked for many years until -- despite Jerry's best efforts -- first Pan American and then Eastern Airlines went out of business. Ever the entrepreneur, he and Joe developed a successful housewares business in Delray Beach, eventually retiring to Pompano Beach. If you wish to celebrate Jerry's life, a donation to the Gay and Lesbian Community Center, 2040 N. Dixie Hwy, Wilton Manors, FL 33305 would be much appreciated.



