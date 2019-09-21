Home

Star of David Memorial Gardens Cemetery and Funeral Chapel
7801 Bailey Road
North Lauderdale, FL 33068
(954) 722-9000
Memorial service
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
Star of David Memorial Gardens
7701 Bailey Road
North Lauderdale, FL
Jerry Maurice Solod

Jerry Maurice Solod, 73, died peacefully on September 18 at his home in Boynton Beach, surrounded by family. He was a kind and funny man who loved life, his family, cooking and fishing. He worked as a respiratory therapist for 45 years. Jerry is survived by his loving wife Myrna, daughter Michelle [Nick], granddaughter Ellie, son Danny [Jamie], grandson Sai, brother Michael, sister in-law Carolyn, nieces & nephew. Memorial service will be held on Sept. 22 at Star of David Memorial Gardens.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Sept. 21, 2019
