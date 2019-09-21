|
|
Jerry Maurice Solod, 73, died peacefully on September 18 at his home in Boynton Beach, surrounded by family. He was a kind and funny man who loved life, his family, cooking and fishing. He worked as a respiratory therapist for 45 years. Jerry is survived by his loving wife Myrna, daughter Michelle [Nick], granddaughter Ellie, son Danny [Jamie], grandson Sai, brother Michael, sister in-law Carolyn, nieces & nephew. Memorial service will be held on Sept. 22 at Star of David Memorial Gardens.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Sept. 21, 2019