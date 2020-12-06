Jerry Tamarkin died, at age 89, surrounded by his wife Kay and children Barry, Heidi and Robert. He passed resting peacefully and pain free at their home in Boca Raton, Florida after a brief battle with lung cancer.



Jerry lived the way he died. He did it his way with dignity and respect for all, trying to take care of others instead of himself and most importantly with his family by his side as he always wished.



Although Jerry and Kay spent their last 30 plus years retired in Boca Raton, his home was Youngstown, Ohio. He was born June 24, 1931 in Youngstown. He was the son of Ben and Pauline Tamarkin. After graduating from Lake Forest Academy, he attended Cornell University where he received a degree in Mechanical Engineering. Immediately following college, Jerry and his twin brother, Jack, reported to the U.S. Army where they served two years in the Signal Corps.



Upon returning to Youngstown in 1956, Jerry joined The Tamarkin Company, where he became Vice-President of Marketing and Merchandise for their wholesale grocery business. Along with his twin brother and two cousins, they transformed the business into a large distribution company in addition to operating dozens of Valu King supermarkets in the Youngstown area before eventually selling to Giant Eagle.



His life and memory will always be more than the success he had as a respected, honorable businessman. In addition to these accomplishments, his commitment to the community was unwavering. He served on the Congregation Rodef Sholom Executive Committee where he was on the board for 6 years. He spent 9 years on the Trumbull County Board of Developmental Disabilities. He served 3 years on the Fairhaven Sheltered Workshop Board. He served on the Trumbull County Vocational School Advisory Committee. He was part of the Board of Youngstown Area Jewish Federation and the Jewish Federation Family of Children Services Board. During his time in Boca Raton, he continued his service to others by driving cancer patients to appointments and helping 30 people research and sign up for the best medical plan available to their individual needs.



Jerry was an avid golfer and bridge player. He was most proud of the fact that he shot his age 62 times with the first being at the age of 73.



Besides his beautiful wife, Kay (Leopold) Tamarkin, he leaves daughter, Heidi (Mark) of Jacksonville; two sons, Barry of Atlanta; Robert (Marni) of Atlanta; and six adoring grandchildren; Brooke, Courtney and Jared Matey; and Lindsay, Sydney and Josh Tamarkin.



He will now be reunited with his son Douglas, twin brother Jack and sister Arlene to look over all of us.



The family requests that any memorial contributions be made to The Building Fund at Rodef Sholom at 1119 Elm Street, Youngstown, Ohio 44505.



The funeral service will be held at Temple Beth El for immediate family and via Zoom for all at 10:30 on Monday, December 7th.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store