Jerry Podolsky, 93, of Pompano Beach passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday August 30th with his family and "best friend" Phyllis nearby. Jerry was pre-deceased by his wife Rosie in 1996. Born in Chicago, he is survived by his son & "daughter" Barry & Susan, his daughter Shoshana Love, grandson Brian, granddaughter Gail (Kim), great-granddaughter Riley and partner Phyllis Wasserberg. Jerry was a class act, loved by all and left his mark on the world. Funeral service is private. For those wishing, contributions can be made to Temple Beth El – Podolsky Special Needs Fund, 333 SW 4th Avenue, Boca Raton, FL 33432 or www.tbeboca.org
.