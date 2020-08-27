Jeweldean D. Mullennix, Judy, 92 of Boca Raton entered eternal life on August 23, 2020 at St. Andrews Estates. She was the daughter of the late Mr. Ace Dice and Mrs. Effie Dean Johns Dice of Palestine, Arkansas. Mrs. Mullennix was a devoted wife to the late Charles O. Mullennix and Mother. She was a registered Cytotechnologist, a member of the American Society for Cytotechnology. She worked for Dr. George Papanicolaou, M.D., the inventor of the Pap Smear, early in her career. She taught bible school, was a Brownie Scout Leader and an avid Bridge player. In the early 90's she was Membership Chair of the Boca Raton Newcomers Club through which she helped to create many lasting friendships. She is survived by her devoted daughters, Marta (Larry) Brookhart and Elisa (David) Askin, two grandchildren, Charles Brookhart and Elisa (Ryan) Boyd and one great granddaughter, Charlotte Boyd. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Babione-Kraeer Funeral Home at 1100 N. Federal Highway in Boca Raton on September 5, 2020 at 1:00 with a reception to follow. The service may be live streamed for those that cannot attend. Donations in lieu of flowers may be given to the ACTs Retirement Community Foundation at https://www.actsretirement.org/legacy-foundation/support-acts-legacy-foundation/