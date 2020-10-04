On August 24th, 2020, Jill passed away. Jill was born on September 11th, 1937, and had been the matriarch of the Gentile family. Muriel and Cliff Hall were the parents of Jill. The parents were staying in New York during Jill's birth. In her early education life, Jill studied in the previously known Commerce High school, in Worcester, Massachusetts. Afterward, Jill got married to Nicholas N. Her husband was a Gentile of Worcester. Jill had the vision to pursue higher education. As a result, she was able to acquire a Bachelor's degree in history. Jill also pursued a master's degree in education. During this time, Jill and her family moved to southern Florida. Sean Gentile and Sandy are children to the couple. From a professional perspective, Jill was a teacher in Coral Springs and provided swimming and Spanish classes during her free time. Nicholas had specialized in building houses.



Jill was a fan of nature. As a result, Jill would spend most of her free time going for long walks with the two family dogs at Bayview Park and Hugh Taylor Birch in Ft. Lauderdale. Jill would take the dogs for walks accompanied by her daughter and the grandchildren. For those who knew Jill, she would be best described as a gracious and elegant woman. The entire family loved Jill as she was good at socializing and spending time with her grandchildren. Travelling was also a hobby of Jill's as she was enthusiastic about visiting new places and creating adventurous memories. She spent weekend evenings dancing with her colleagues and friends. Jill had a joyful spirit that made everyone around her happy. She would spark a conversation with anyone and would leave you happy and mesmerized. Jill was also a kind woman who often went outside her comfort zone to help others. Jill's husband passed on in the 80s, and she leaves her daughter Sean Gentile who works at Sean Gentile Enterprises of Oakland Park. Sean has a beautiful daughter by the name Lauren Frost who is married to John Frost. The couple has two gorgeous children by the names Liam and Eric. Jill also leaves behind Josaphine Rose, Michael Nicholas, and Blake Gentile as her grandchildren. Jill will genuinely be missed by her friends, who were accustomed to her kindness and joy. Jill also has another daughter, Sandy Breier, married to Rocky Breier, and they live in Germany, The couple has Ben Jack, Nick, and Jenny as their children. Evidently, Jill has left many friends who will truly miss her. The family has received the condolences that have been considerate, encouraging, and heartwarming. Before Jill passed on, she had requested a cremation ceremony at the Neptune Society, Oakland Park, FL. It is with deep love and appreciation that her final request has been honored. It is with a warm heart and compassion that we stand here today to pay our lifelong respect to our dearest matriarch.



"The greatest gift she gave besides graciousness was her lessons on how to live a life with courage and independence." "I have wholeheartedly embraced that philosophy because of Jill H. Gentile." Sean Gentile, Sean Gentile Enterprises



