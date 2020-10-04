1/1
Jill H. Gentile
1937 - 2020
On August 24th, 2020, Jill passed away. Jill was born on September 11th, 1937, and had been the matriarch of the Gentile family. Muriel and Cliff Hall were the parents of Jill. The parents were staying in New York during Jill's birth. In her early education life, Jill studied in the previously known Commerce High school, in Worcester, Massachusetts. Afterward, Jill got married to Nicholas N. Her husband was a Gentile of Worcester. Jill had the vision to pursue higher education. As a result, she was able to acquire a Bachelor's degree in history. Jill also pursued a master's degree in education. During this time, Jill and her family moved to southern Florida. Sean Gentile and Sandy are children to the couple. From a professional perspective, Jill was a teacher in Coral Springs and provided swimming and Spanish classes during her free time. Nicholas had specialized in building houses.

Jill was a fan of nature. As a result, Jill would spend most of her free time going for long walks with the two family dogs at Bayview Park and Hugh Taylor Birch in Ft. Lauderdale. Jill would take the dogs for walks accompanied by her daughter and the grandchildren. For those who knew Jill, she would be best described as a gracious and elegant woman. The entire family loved Jill as she was good at socializing and spending time with her grandchildren. Travelling was also a hobby of Jill's as she was enthusiastic about visiting new places and creating adventurous memories. She spent weekend evenings dancing with her colleagues and friends. Jill had a joyful spirit that made everyone around her happy. She would spark a conversation with anyone and would leave you happy and mesmerized. Jill was also a kind woman who often went outside her comfort zone to help others. Jill's husband passed on in the 80s, and she leaves her daughter Sean Gentile who works at Sean Gentile Enterprises of Oakland Park. Sean has a beautiful daughter by the name Lauren Frost who is married to John Frost. The couple has two gorgeous children by the names Liam and Eric. Jill also leaves behind Josaphine Rose, Michael Nicholas, and Blake Gentile as her grandchildren. Jill will genuinely be missed by her friends, who were accustomed to her kindness and joy. Jill also has another daughter, Sandy Breier, married to Rocky Breier, and they live in Germany, The couple has Ben Jack, Nick, and Jenny as their children. Evidently, Jill has left many friends who will truly miss her. The family has received the condolences that have been considerate, encouraging, and heartwarming. Before Jill passed on, she had requested a cremation ceremony at the Neptune Society, Oakland Park, FL. It is with deep love and appreciation that her final request has been honored. It is with a warm heart and compassion that we stand here today to pay our lifelong respect to our dearest matriarch.

"The greatest gift she gave besides graciousness was her lessons on how to live a life with courage and independence." "I have wholeheartedly embraced that philosophy because of Jill H. Gentile." Sean Gentile, Sean Gentile Enterprises

Published in Sun-Sentinel on Oct. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

7 entries
October 3, 2020
Jill was a gentle soul, I was happy to be her friend and I will miss her fun personality, compassion and kindness. May she rest in peace.
Ana Illsen
Friend
October 3, 2020
Grandma, loved your long walks in the park. You’re like sunshine walking into a room! Love,
your granddaughter Rose
Rose
Grandchild
October 3, 2020
Grandma, I always loved are long walks in the park. You are like sunshine walking into a room. Love,
your granddaughter rose. Love you forever
Rose gentile
October 3, 2020
Jill and I were friends since 2002, and have had many fun adventures. I know that her spirit is now free to dance, and socialize, both of which were so important to her. Her spirit will live on in many hearts. Love, Vickie
Vickie Talbot
Friend
October 3, 2020
Oh my dear Jill. She still is a hoot and thank you for that easy smile you could show at the drop of a dime. I have our picture on my wall and you’re in my dreams. Love Fran
Fran
Friend
October 2, 2020
I am very grateful to have had her as my grandma. She was poised, elegant and intelligent. I have so many wonderful memories.
Lauren Frost
Grandchild
October 2, 2020
She was most kind and well mannered and exemplary in her caring for others. I will miss her for the remainder of my life.
Sean Gentile
Sean Gentile
Daughter
