Joan Ann Landers of Oakland Park passed away peacefully on April 22, 2019. She is predeceased by her parents, Drusilla and Lloyd, her brother Lloyd, and her husband Jack. She is survived by her children, Drue Murray and her husband Len Murray, Al Landers, Jack Landers and his wife Lisa Landers, and Chris Landers and her wife Rae Landers. Joan's middle child, Janet, passed away in 1985. She also had four loving grandchildren Tiana, Reno, Julia and Brooke, and a great-granddaughter, Aubriella. Joan was well known for the amazing parties she and Jack would host in their home. Christmas time was always everyone's favorite as they would enlist their children, neighbors, and anyone they could find, to help decorate the entire inside of their house, including the bathrooms. It was truly a winter wonderland in sunny Florida. Everyone who knew them has a story to tell about "this one time at the Landers' house....". She was known for her huge smile and an equally large glass of wine. Please visit Joan-Landers.ForeverMissed.com for stories, pictures and information on an upcoming service. Published in Sun-Sentinel on Apr. 25, 2019