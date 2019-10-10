|
|
Paskow, Joan B., 83, of Fort Lauderdale, FL, originally from Colchester, Connecticut (daughter of Lilyan and Jake Berkowitz), passed away on October 6, 2019. Joan was predeceased by her beloved husband of 42 years, Irwin, and cherished daughter, Nicole. She is survived by her loving children: Jody Gold (Barry), Roy (Lois) and Jacqueline; her six grandchildren: Amy (Alex), David, Melissa (Cameron), Matthew, Michelle and Maddie; her cherished sisters Sally Zubow and Pearl (Moe) Epstein and many close friends.
Joan, who was retired for many years, had been a renowned hypnotherapist (Ph.D.) and counselor, with an international clientele. She had offices in the Department of Psychiatry, and previously at the Pain Center at Mount Sinai Medical Center, as well as a private practice. Early in her career, she had practiced real estate, co-owned a real estate school with her husband, Irwin, and co-authored a real estate book with him. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
Memorial services will be held on Friday, October 11, 2019 at 12:15 PM at Temple Dor Dorim, 2360 Glades Circle, Weston, FL 33327, with entombment to follow at Menorah Gardens Cemetery, 21100 West Griffin Rd., Southwest Ranches.
The family has requested that anyone wishing to make a donation in honor of Joan consider the National MS Society.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Oct. 10, 2019