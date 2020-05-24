Joan Capone
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joan F, Capone,(née Michienzi), 88, of Hollywood passed away May 13th 2020. Predeceased by her late husband Vincent (2006). Joan is survived by her children Ralph (Nancy), Karin, Patti (Michael), Richard, and John (Katie), 8 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.

Joan and Vincent moved to Florida in 1962 and started Capone's Flicker Lite. Joan was fondly known as Momma Capone (aka) the boss! Joan along with Vincent put their heart and soul into the business where she was still active to the end. Joan loved her family, her friends, and was so proud that she had so many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Goodbyes are not forever. Goodbye is not the end. They simply mean I'll miss you, until we meet again. A celebration of Joan's life will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations can be made at St. Jude's or Wounded Warriors in her honor. Arrangements by Landmark Funeral Home, 4200 Hollywood Boulevard, Hollywood, FL 33021 954-989-8220 Please leave online condolences at www.landmarkfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Landmark Funeral Home
4200 Hollywood Blvd
Hollywood, FL 33021
(954) 989-8220
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 22, 2020
Ove and miss her so much still in shock shes gone great mom and person! Love you mom!
Big dave
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved