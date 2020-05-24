Ove and miss her so much still in shock shes gone great mom and person! Love you mom!
Joan F, Capone,(née Michienzi), 88, of Hollywood passed away May 13th 2020. Predeceased by her late husband Vincent (2006). Joan is survived by her children Ralph (Nancy), Karin, Patti (Michael), Richard, and John (Katie), 8 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.
Joan and Vincent moved to Florida in 1962 and started Capone's Flicker Lite. Joan was fondly known as Momma Capone (aka) the boss! Joan along with Vincent put their heart and soul into the business where she was still active to the end. Joan loved her family, her friends, and was so proud that she had so many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Goodbyes are not forever. Goodbye is not the end. They simply mean I'll miss you, until we meet again. A celebration of Joan's life will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations can be made at St. Jude's or Wounded Warriors in her honor. Arrangements by Landmark Funeral Home, 4200 Hollywood Boulevard, Hollywood, FL 33021 954-989-8220 Please leave online condolences at www.landmarkfuneralhome.com
Published in Sun-Sentinel on May 24, 2020.