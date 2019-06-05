Home

Joan Greenblatt Markowitz ,92, of Boca Raton, FL passed away on Monday, June 3, 2019. Born July 6, 1926 in Far Rockaway, NY, she was the daughter of the late May and Abe Greenblatt, She was also the wife (of 57 years) to the late Ken Markowitz.She is survived by her two children, Alan Markowitz and his wife Karen Stark, of Newtown, PA, and Lynne Markowitz of Annapolis, MD.; a sister, Irma Chenetz of Los Angeles, CA; three grandchildren, Carly Markowitz and her husband Brian Turcich, Brett Markowitz, and Kyle Markowitz; and a great granddaughter, Everly Turcich. Memorial services will be conducted on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Gutterman-Warheit Memorial Chapel, 7240 N. Federal Highway, Boca Raton, FL 33487. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to or to National Parkinson's Institute.
Published in Sun-Sentinel from June 5 to June 6, 2019
