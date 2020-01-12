|
|
On the evening of January 2nd, 2020; Joan Jolles Kline of Fort Lauderdale, FL passed away from complications of Thyroid Cancer.
Joan was the first-born daughter to Irving and Reba Glassman of Philadelphia PA. She graduated from Overbrook High school and went on to study Art. On a trip to Washington DC to see cousins she met and later married Saul Jolles on 6/6/1952 and were married 21 years and raised three children together. Saul passed away 6/18/1973 from lung cancer, and as a young widow, she raised three children. Later she met and married Jules J. Kline, (deceased 4/13/2014). Joan was known for her love of charity, and was a devoted volunteer to Temple Bat Yam Sisterhood, chairing many events for the Temple, as well as a volunteer for Holy Cross Hospital, Jewish Council for Aging, and so many other charitable causes.
She loved her Family deeply and had a large circle of friends that will miss her quick wit, and positive spirit. Joan is survived by her three children (their spouses); Ian Ross Jolles, Hal Andrew Jolles (Shelly), Melanie Lee Jolles (Gary Embrey) her grandchildren; Stephen, Daniel, Eric, Greg, Rachel, and Rikki, her four great-grandchildren, along with her loving nieces Ivy, Shelley and Mindy, and extended family.
Her family and friends are invited to celebrate her life on 1/26/2020 at 1pm.
Temple Bat Yam of Fort Lauderdale Florida.
5151 NE 14th Terrace, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33334 (954) 928-0410
In lieu of flowers, contributions for Temple Bat Yam Sisterhood Flower Fund.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Jan. 12, 2020