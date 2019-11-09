|
Leader, Joan "Grandy" passed on November 7, 2019 after a tough few months of proving to herself and the world that she was a magnificent force of nature (OTB, as if anyone ever had a doubt!)
At 83, Grandy was what dreams are made of. The wife to Jerry "Jookie" Leader for 62 beautiful years, mother to three incredible girls Tammi, Jodi & Randi (husband Kris), and Grandy to six of the luckiest grandchildren on this planet Chelsea, Courtney, Spencer, Grant, Allison and Luci...plus the adopted Grandy to thousands of those who were blessed to be on her path.
With a Master's degree in Reading, Grandy was a teacher, journaling professor and special education consultant for decades; and, with her family, founded Campowerment, a camp retreat to equip women to live life to their highest potential. Grandy taught thousands of people to not only write but to LIVE their legacy, now.
A friend and mentor, nothing made Grandy happier than making sure people knew they mattered and belonged.
There is (and never was or will be) anybody on Earth quite like Joan Leader. She will forever live on in our hearts.
Donations can be made in her honor at http://bit.ly/JoanLeader. All donations directly benefit scholarships for deserving women to re-ignite their lives at Campowerment.
Service will be held at Temple Sinai of North Dade (18801 NE 22nd Ave., Miami, FL 33180) on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at 1 p.m. Arrangements by Levitt-Weinstein Blasberg-Rubin-Zilbert (305) 932-2700
Published in Sun-Sentinel from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019