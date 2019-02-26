Home

Fairchild Funeral Home & Cremation Center
299 N. Federal Hwy.
Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33301
954-763-4488
93, of Ft. Lauderdale, passed away Friday, February 22, 2019. Born in Joliet, IL, Joan graduated from Cornell University and Cornell Law School where she met and married her husband of 48 years, Benjamin N. Hewitt. Joan was an account executive with Merrill Lynch for 35 years and active in community affairs. She is survived by her two daughters, Susan Hewitt Fischer of Dallas, TX and Sarah Hewitt of NY City and two granddaughters, Anne Hewitt Fischer and Caroline Hewitt Fischer, both of NY City. Visitation will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. followed by a private memorial service on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at Kraeer-Fairchild Funeral Home in Ft. Lauderdale.
Published in Sun-Sentinel from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019
