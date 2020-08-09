On Friday, July 31, 2020, Joan Elizabeth (McKenney) Doherty passed away peacefully from a long-term heart ailment at her home in Boca Raton, Florida, at the age of 88. Joan was born in the Allston neighborhood of Boston to Joseph and Alice (Ryan) McKenney. She attended Rosary Academy and then Boston Clerical School. For five years, she worked as a Senior Clerk at the Purchasing Bureau of the MA State House. In 1953, she married Philip E. Doherty, D.P.M., whom she had met in a high school performance. Once her youngest child began elementary school, Joan pursued her B.S. in Elementary Education at Boston State College, earning summa cum laude honors in 1974. She then completed an M. Ed. in Elementary Reading at Boston State in 1979 as well as post-graduate studies at Salem State College, Tufts University, and the University of Massachusetts- Boston. Joan's education career began at the Proctor School in Somerville, followed by an assignment to the Winter Hill School. She became a Reading Specialist for the Somerville schools in 1979 and pioneered reading programs at the Lincoln Park Community School and throughout the Somerville district, culminating in her appointment as the Supervisor of Reading and Library for Somerville. Joan volunteered in many roles to aid her students, profession, and community. In 1998 she and Phil retired to their beloved beachfront condo in Boca Raton, Florida. In her retirement, Joan enjoyed watching collegiate and professional football and golf. She enjoyed playing bridge with her special friends at Boca Mar Condos, where she served on the condo association board and as its President. She looked forward to the McKenney family reunions in Bedford, NY.



She was predeceased by her parents, devoted husband Philip, son James Patrick, and siblings Joseph P. McKenney, Mary Alice Hopkins, Anne Green, and Patricia Slovinski. Joan is survived by her children Mary Ellen Camire and her partner Karl Hill of Brewer, ME, and Philip J. Doherty and his wife AnnMarie Draycott of Philadelphia, PA, grandchildren Michael Camire and fiancé Melissa Elliott of Hermon, ME, Alicia Camire and partner Joshua Pinto of Bangor, ME, Maris Doherty of San Diego, CA, Adonis Doherty of Toronto, ON, and Tristan Doherty of Philadelphia, great-grandchildren Malcolm, Lily, and Aaliyah Camire, and siblings William McKenney and his wife Kathleen of Dennis MA, Sue Powers and husband John (Jack) of Canton, MA, and brother-in-law William Green of Edmonds, WA. Joan also left behind several close cousins, and many nieces, nephews, and friends. Joan's family is grateful for the superb care that Lineze Cherubin provided to her in the past year and a half. A celebration of Joan's life will be scheduled in 2021 to enable those who cared about her to gather safely.



