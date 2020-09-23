Joan Ruth Snoberger (Carpenter) age 91 passed away in her sleep the morning of Sept.8 2020.



She was born in Goshen Indiana and spent the majority of her life in the Pompano Beach, Fl. area.



She leaves behind: her best friends Hugh Root, Mary Butterfield, Dan Marquette: her children Nancy, Stephen and Thomas; her Grandchildren Valerie, Sarah, Michelle and Scott; Great Grandchildren Benjamin, and William; and all her loving Friends and Extended Family that brought her the Joy and Happiness she experienced in life.



Joan enjoyed all her social gatherings and loved dinning out with her friends and family.



She cherished her walks along the Atlantic Beach, strolls along the Lakes and tending the Rose Garden at her residence.



Mom quietly savored life with all her senses, all she could taste, feel, see and hear.



She made the best with what she was given and took good care of herself.



Mom is a child of God, a good Christian and will be dearly missed by all that knew her.



There is no desire to place people at risk; therefore a memorial service is TBA / Post covid-19.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store