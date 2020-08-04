Joan Swain passed away on August 01, 2020 in Coral Gables, FL. She was born on August 02, 1928 as Joan Altman to Sydney Altman and Lottie Moulton Altman. She was predeceased by her husband Herman Calvin Swain, her son Irl Marcus, and her beloved Pomeranian Simba.



She is survived by her 2 sons Neil (Deborah) Marcus & Steven(Nancy) Marcus, her 5 grandchildren Gina Marcus (Ilan) Melnick, Lauren Marcus (Pierre) Couture, Nicole Marcus(Jonathan) Douma, Sean (Elvia ) Marcus & Matthew Marcus& her 9 great grandchildren Benjamin & Jordan Melnick, Jeremy & Andre Couture, Jonathan Jr, Savannah & Charlotte Douma, & Dalia & Calista Marcus.



Joan grew up in St Louis, Missouri where she attended high school and college. She moved to Miami in 1959 with her 3 sons. She opened up an insurance agency and enjoyed great success in that field. She was hired as one of the first woman insurance agents ever hired by Allstate Insurance in 1967. She went on to have an illustrious career at Allstate winning many of the company's top awards. She retired from Allstate in 2017 and settled in to family life.







Joan loved spending time with her sons, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She enjoyed going to the movies, watching movies at home, going out to dinner or going to parties at her families' homes. She was always surrounded by love and she will be sorely missed by everyone that knew her.



Private services will be held at Mount Nebo Kendall on August 04, 2020 followed that evening by a zoom shiva.



