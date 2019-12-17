|
Joan Wittenborn was born in Ft. Myers Florida on March 27th, 1927. She died peacefully on December 9th, 2019. She was 92.
Born last of 4 siblings, her birth name was Ruth Joan Foster, but it was her Mother's wish that she went by her middle name , Joan, but pronounced it Jo-Anne, leading to much correction of pronunciation her whole life long.
This redheaded beauty met her sweetheart Jack when she worked the candy counter at Sears in Ft. Lauderdale and he was hired to give out samples. It was love at first sight. They were married in May of 1958 and remained in love for 63 years. They had 2 sons, Greg and John, who both predeceased their Mother. She was a doting Mother, wonderful chef and hostess, and became a nurse(LPN) later in life, working for Catholic Services for 20 years. She was a beacon of hope for many less fortunate families, helping them with health care. She and her husband owned Wittenborn Apartments in Wilton Manors for many years, the site of countless festive occasions. This lovely gracious woman will be missed by all.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Dec. 17, 2019