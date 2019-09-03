|
On August 29, 2019, JoAnn D. Tomasello went to Heaven to be with her Lord. JoAnn leaves behind her loving husband Dr. Peter A. Tomasello. She is survived by her son Greg Huffstetler and his wife Mary Ruth and their children, Garrett, Grant and Payton and her brother Bill Dickerson and his wife Cindy. She is also survived by Peter's daughter Lisa Tomasello and her husband Joseph and their daughters Stella and Sydney and Lora Tomasello and her daughter Isabella.
For more information on the Memorial Service and funeral arrangements, please go to the Barbara Falowski Funeral Services website.
Published in Sun-Sentinel from Sept. 3 to Sept. 5, 2019