JoAnn Donat, beloved wife of J. Bernard Donat Jr., devoted and loving step-mother, grandmother, sister and friend to so many, passed peacefully at her home in Lighthouse Point, FL on June 18, 2019. JoAnn or "Jo" as we have come to know her, was born JoAnn McIlvaine in Cleveland, Ohio. Jo moved to Lighthouse Point in 1972 and had been enjoying life there ever since. She loved cruising the world, reading countless novels, playing Mahjong, going to the theatre or casino with her friends and spending time with her family. Jo is dearly missed already and will always be remembered for her caring and joyful personality. A memorial will be held at a later date and details will be provided at that time. Published in Sun-Sentinel on June 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary