Joann Hill Goodrick

Joann Hill Goodrick Obituary
Joann Hill Goodrick, 82, of Hillsboro Beach, died peacefully on April 23, 2019, after receiving dementia and hospice care at the Boca Raton ManorCare nursing home. Married to David Goodrick since May 29, 1971, she was the mother of CJ and Douglas Wilson. Born on Jan. 17, 1937, in Rutherfordton, NC, and finishing high school in 1955, she attended Berea College and the U. of KY, and received her M.A. in Educational Psychology from UW-Madison in 1976. Vibrant, empowering, creative, compassionate, Joann had a fulfilling career. She is survived by David, CJ, Douglas, 2 granddaughters, 3 great-grandchildren, and 3 siblings. Her funeral was May 4 in Rutherfordton. A Memorial service will be on May 18 at 11:00 am at St. Mary's Episcopal Church in Deerfield Beach. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to the Trustbridge Hospice Foundation. Professional arrangements are by Gary Panoch Funeral Home, Boca Raton.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on May 14, 2019
