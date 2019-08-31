Home

Services
Thomas L. Nied Funeral Home
7441 Washington Ave.
Pittsburgh, PA 15218
412-271-0345
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 1, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Thomas L. Nied Funeral Home
7441 Washington Ave.
Swissvale, PA
View Map
Prayer Service
Sunday, Sep. 1, 2019
6:00 PM
Thomas L. Nied Funeral Home
7441 Washington Ave.
Swissvale, PA
View Map
Memorial Mass
Monday, Sep. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Bede Catholic Church
509 S. Dallas Ave
Pittsburgh, PA
View Map
Joann R. Horan

Joann R. Horan Obituary
On Monday, August 19, 2019, Joann R. Horan passed away at her home in Margate, Florida with family by her side. She was 75 years of age. Formerly of Pittsburgh, PA and Pompano Beach, FL, Joann was the beloved wife of Michael J. Horan for 55 years; and, the loving mother of Michael J. Horan, III (Brenda), Gina Pittard (Jesse), and Shawn P. Horan (Shana). She is also survived by her seven dear grandchildren, Holly, Becka, Allison, Ian, Ava, Andrew, and Ryan. Sister of Rosemarie Miele (Bob), Thomas Rocco (Yvonne), Carol Dvorchak (Steve), and Samuel Rocco (Patti). Memorial Visitation will be held on Sunday, September 1, 2019 from 3:00pm to 7:00pm at the Thomas L. Nied Funeral Home, 7441 Washington Ave., Swissvale, PA 15218 where a prayer service will commence at 6:00 pm. A Memorial Mass will be offered on Monday, September 2, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. Bede Catholic Church, 509 S. Dallas Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15208. Private interment services will be planned for a later date in South Florida. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in memory of Joann R. Horan to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or at: . Online condolences may be made at: www.niedfuneralhome.com
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Aug. 31, 2019
