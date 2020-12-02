1/
JoAnne Hiott
JoAnne Hiott, age 59, formerly of Hollywood, Florida passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, November 22nd, 2020. JoAnne was born on June 2nd, 1961 to Joseph and Shirley Hiott.

She was a graduate of Cooper City High School in 1979. She was an active gymnast and honor student during her highschool years. Later on, JoAnne pursued entrepreneurship and started her own business.

JoAnne had a strong love for things filled with life and beauty, she had a heart of gold and a mind of steel. JoAnne had a green thumb when it came to gardening and creating her own little world animals could visit her in. She had an endless love for her family and friends and under any circumstances they always came first before her. She loved to cook and bake for her loved ones during the holidays and made everything with huge portions of love.

JoAnne is survived by her son Joseph D. Hiott-Rule (Elizabeth), daughter KelseyJo Hiott-Rule, grand-daughters Joselyn and Julianna, ex-husband Gary Rule, long time partner Michael McGinnis, sister Shirley Burch, niece Jessica Burch, nephew Christopher Burch.

Preceded in death by Parents Joseph and Shirley Hiott, Sister Dora Hiott.

Published in Sun-Sentinel on Dec. 2, 2020.
