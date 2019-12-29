|
JoAnne MacKinnon Heeb, 86, passed from this world to the next on Christmas Eve, due to complications of dementia. The wife of Ferdinand N. Heeb, 85, of Edgewater, FL, JoAnne and Ferd shared 61 years of wedded happiness together.
Born in Lowell, MA on March 17th, 1933, JoAnne's youth was spent in South Carolina when her parents, Norman MacKinnon and Eathon Siravo MacKinnon moved there with JoAnne and her brother Murdoch MacKinnon. After graduating from high school, she studied fine arts and earned her Baccalaureate degree from Furman University in Greenville, SC. JoAnne moved to Charleston, where she worked in the City Planner's office, and practiced her true calling, acting, in the historic Dock Street Theater. Ferd met JoAnne at this time, while he served as an Officer stationed at Naval Base Charleston. They married on October 5th, 1958 at the Base Chapel, Our Lady Star of the Sea.
Ferd, a native of Miami, brought JoAnne to Gainesville, FL while he completed graduate studies at The University of Florida. They then settled in Fort Lauderdale and enjoyed 30 years there. They had two daughters, Anne Marie (Hicks) and Adrienne (Predko). JoAnne was a homemaker, and was very active in the community. She played on a tennis league in Wilton Manors, read books on tape for Insight for the Blind, contributed her time and talents as a parishioner and parent to the St. Coleman Church and school. Ferd and JoAnne retired and moved permanently to Edgewater, FL in 1992. JoAnne joined another tennis league and met many new friends through tennis, in the neighborhood, and at Sacred Heart Catholic church where they have been parishioners all these years.
JoAnne is survived and celebrated by her husband, Ferd; their daughter, Anne Marie, son-in-law David Allen Hicks, and their darling granddaughter Pamela Hicks; daughter Adrienne and son-in-law James Predko; and her dear brother Kym Y. MacKinnon, his wife Debra, daughter Sarah and grandson James.
A memorial service will be hosted by her family for her many friends and loved ones on Saturday January 4th at 11am at Lohman Funeral Home in Port Orange at 1201 Dunlawton Avenue. A reception will immediately follow. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a charitable contribution in JoAnne's honor to your favorite group or to ours: Halifax Health Hospice 3800 Woodbriar Trail, Port Orange, FL 32129.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Dec. 29, 2019