Joanne Tait Fleming passed away peacefully at her home in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at the age of 93. She was born on February 19, 1925 in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada to Joseph and Ann Tait, and was the younger of two children. She attended boarding school in Canada and was a winter school student at Pine Crest School in Ft. Lauderdale where she was the first president of the student body. Joanne was a volunteer ambulance driver for the Canadian Red Cross and then the American Red Cross during World War II when she was 17 and 18 years old. She was married to Foy B. Fleming of Ft. Lauderdale, a lawyer with Fleming, O'Bryan and Fleming, and had three children, Victoria, Paula and Roger. Throughout her life, Joanne was an avid gardener and golfer, and a longtime member of the Coral Ridge Country Club, the Highlands Country Club of Highlands, NC, and a member of Lago Mar Beach Club. She was the first president of the Children's Opportunity Group in Ft. Lauderdale, and one the founding members of the Ft. Lauderdale Junior League. Joanne lived in Ft. Lauderdale but spent most summers in Highlands, where she and her husband owned the old historic home, Kalalanta on the Bowery Road for 55 years. A devoted animal lover throughout her life, she raised 12 dogs, 5 cats, and for several summers, cared for 3 horses at their property in Highlands. Joanne was predeceased by her brother Cam Tait of Burlington, Ontario; her husband Foy and her grandson, Bradley Irvine. She is survived by her children, Vicky Irvine of Charlotte, NC, Paula Haliczer and husband, Jim of Ft. Lauderdale and her son Roger Fleming and wife, Alice of Alexandria, VA. She is also survived by her granddaughter, Dr. Tori Irvine of Charlotte, NC, and a great granddaughter, Kylie of Charlotte and her grandson Jay Haliczer of New Orleans, LA. A private family service will be held in Florida. In lieu of flowers, it is requested that a contribution be made to the Cashiers-Highlands Humane Society at P.O. Box 638, Cashiers, NC, 28717. fredhunters.com Published in Sun-Sentinel from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary