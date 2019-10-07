|
|
Loving father and husband, passed away on October 4th under hospice care in Delray Beach, FL. He is survived by his wife, three children, and five grandchildren. He was born in the Bronx, raised in Westchester, NY, and traveled around the world. Joel was a successful businessman in the garment industry, VP at HSN, and an entrepreneur who started multiple small businesses. He was a pioneer in establishing trade with Asia. He was a constant tinkerer; there was nothing that he could not fix. Known for his kindness, he lived for his family which provided him care and solace during his 5yr long fight against colon cancer. Services will be held at Sharon Gardens Cemetery at 10am on October 13th in Valhalla, NY. All are welcome.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Oct. 7, 2019