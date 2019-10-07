Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Sharon Gardens Cemetery
Valhalla, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joel Gropper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joel Allan Gropper

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joel Allan Gropper Obituary
Loving father and husband, passed away on October 4th under hospice care in Delray Beach, FL. He is survived by his wife, three children, and five grandchildren. He was born in the Bronx, raised in Westchester, NY, and traveled around the world. Joel was a successful businessman in the garment industry, VP at HSN, and an entrepreneur who started multiple small businesses. He was a pioneer in establishing trade with Asia. He was a constant tinkerer; there was nothing that he could not fix. Known for his kindness, he lived for his family which provided him care and solace during his 5yr long fight against colon cancer. Services will be held at Sharon Gardens Cemetery at 10am on October 13th in Valhalla, NY. All are welcome.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Oct. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.