Joel Ernest Cook, 72, a lifelong resident of south Florida, died March 22 at Holy Cross Hospital. Joel served in the Coast Guard Reserves for several years and retired with AT&T after 42 years. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He coached his children's basketball and baseball teams. He loved golfing, camping, and spending time at his cabin in NC with his family.Joel was predeceased by his parents, Lenora and Ralph Cook, and his brothers, Richard Stearns and Jack Corbett. He is survived by his wife, Gloria, his son, Jason and his wife, Becky, and his daughter, Erika Heckathorne, and her husband, Mark, and his grandchildren, Nathan and Andrew Cook and Julia and Kelsey Heckathorne and his brother, Arthur Cook, and his sister, Virginia DeHarde.A funeral mass will be held Tuesday, March 26th at 10:30am at Mary Help of Christians, 5980 N. University Dr. Parkland, FL 33067.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Catholic Health Services or the MSA Coalition. Published in Sun-Sentinel on Mar. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary