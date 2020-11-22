Joel Kornberg passed away 11/16/20 in Lauderdale Lakes, FL. He was 73. Joel was born 04/28/47 in Brooklyn, NY to parents Harry Kornberg & Florence Cohen. Growing up Joel loved to spend time with grandparents Hyman and Sara. Cruises were Joel's passion. He loved spending time with family and friends! Joel Loved everyone he befriended. Joel Kornberg is survived by his son Lance and daughter Brooke, Siblings Eva and Ira, His aunt Hindi and cousins Shandy, Mendi, and Barry. Virtual service held on 11/22/20 at Zion cemetery in Queens, NY 11:00 AM
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Nov. 22, 2020.