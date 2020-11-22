1/1
Joel Kornberg
1947 - 2020
Joel Kornberg passed away 11/16/20 in Lauderdale Lakes, FL. He was 73. Joel was born 04/28/47 in Brooklyn, NY to parents Harry Kornberg & Florence Cohen. Growing up Joel loved to spend time with grandparents Hyman and Sara. Cruises were Joel's passion. He loved spending time with family and friends! Joel Loved everyone he befriended. Joel Kornberg is survived by his son Lance and daughter Brooke, Siblings Eva and Ira, His aunt Hindi and cousins Shandy, Mendi, and Barry. Virtual service held on 11/22/20 at Zion cemetery in Queens, NY 11:00 AM

Published in Sun-Sentinel on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
22
Service
11:00 AM
Zion cemetery
Memories & Condolences

6 entries
November 21, 2020
Cruisin will never be the same...
Just on the way to dinner...Cruising will never be the same without Joel.
Cori Kettler
Friend
November 21, 2020
Iris Brady
Friend
November 21, 2020
If I ever get back to cruising...It will never be the same without Joel May his memory be for a blessing -BH
Cori Kettler
Friend
November 21, 2020
I love you dad! You were so awesome! You taught me so much but most of all how to relax and take it easy! This reminds me of the saying "dont take life to seriously, you'll never get out alive! You're with the Angel's now, I'll see you soon! Love you always!
Lance kornberg
Son
November 21, 2020
Joel touched my heart my soul and my spirit. He was the nicest man I have ever met. My life is not the same without him. I was blessed to have had him in my life
Andrea
Friend
November 21, 2020
My deepest condolences to all of Joel’s family, extended family and friends. This is a shocking, tragic loss to us all! I’ve lost my BFF, but you’ll always remain in my heart! Your loving memory and good times will live strong, within us! I love you! ❤ RIP baby! ❤
Judy Kanter
Friend
