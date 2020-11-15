Joel S. Schrager, 82, of Delray Beach, Florida, formerly of Rochester, NY, and Simsbury, CT, passed away peacefully on November 2, 2020. Joel was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and brother. He loved fishing, playing golf and especially cruising.
Joel is survived by his wife of 60 years, Linda; daughter Lisa Durie; son Mark Schrager; grandchildren Alex and Sarah Durie; brother Barry Schrager; sister-in-law Audrey Goldings; several nieces and nephews; great nieces and nephews; cousins and friends.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Nov. 15, 2020.