JOHAN ERIK HVIDE
Born September 5, 1948 in Glen Cove, New York and passed away July 15, 2020 at home at the Village of Golf, Florida. He was predeceased by his parents, Hans Johan Hvide, Elsa Mellevold Hvide and his sister, Elsa Hvide Mumma. He is survived by his wife, Betsy Schmidt Hvide, his sons, Leif-Erik Hvide (Paloma Gallardo Hvide), Johan Anders Hvide (Miranda Landvater Hvide) and his grandsons, Magnus Johan Hvide, Hakon Erik Hvide and Hans Kristoffer Hvide.
Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, a Memorial Service and burial will be held at a later date. The time and date will be announced.
Memorial Donations may be made to St. Joseph's Episcopal Church, Boynton Beach, Florida or Vitas Hospice, Boynton Beach.
