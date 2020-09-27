John A. Batlle, Jr., passed away on Monday, August 31, at Windsor Assisted Living in Gainesville, Florida. By his side were his loving wife of 63 years, Jacqueline Batlle, and son, John Batlle, III.



John Batlle, Jr., was born June 29, 1932, in Passaic, New Jersey. He grew up in Hasbrouck Heights and Ringoes, New Jersey. He was educated at Fordham University and then went into the U.S. Army. He was a 1st Lieutenant in the Signal Corps at Fort Monmouth, NJ, and lived on base at Sandy Hook. He married Jacqueline Ann Wilson while stationed there.



Upon leaving the service, he moved to Ringoes, New Jersey, where he went into business for several years with his brother, Tom Batlle.



In August 1967, he and Mom made the bold move to relocate the family (four boys and two cats) to Pompano Beach. Before Mom and Dad could start their first day of work in the Broward County School System, public schoolteachers there went out on strike for the first time in U.S. history. After a two-week delay, they began their teaching career that spanned 27 years for Mom and 29 years for Dad. Dad taught at the Middle School level his entire career. He taught at Sunrise Junior High for several years, and then to Ramblewood Middle School in Coral Springs where he was a Media Specialist for the duration. Mom spent nearly her entire career teaching third grade at Teddar Elementary and retired from Floranada Elementary where she served as Acting Principal.



After Mom and Dad moved the family to Pompano Beach, they eventually moved to Ft. Lauderdale in 1972. They unselfishly raised four boys in a happy home with unconditional love that always welcomed the neighborhood kids. Their sons swam for Northeast High School and upon their graduation there, Mom and Dad moved to Lauderdale-by-the-Sea and then finally to Jupiter. There they were members of St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Juno Beach. He was a member of the local Knights of Columbus.



Dad is survived by his wife, Jacqueline Wilson Batlle.



Son, Dr. John Batlle, III, and his wife, Laura, live in Gainesville. John III is a general dentist and they have two sons, Jonathan and Dylan, who currently live in Boston.



Son, David Batlle is a (recently) retired Regional Florida Bank Examiner and lives in Jupiter with his wife, Kristen. They have a son, Tyler, and daughter, Jessica, who live in Jupiter.



Son, Bill Batlle teaches math at Sante Fe College and lives in Waldo.



Son, Mark Batlle (now deceased) was a Graphic Designer Department Head with Pfizer Pharmaceuticals at their world headquarters in Manhattan. He is survived by his wife, Nora, and son, Eric, who live in Manhattan.



Cards can be sent to Mrs. Jacqueline W. Batlle, Windsor of Gainesville, 3605 NW 83rd Street, Gainesville, Florida 32606.



Final wishes are that Mom and Dad's ashes be combined and buried at sea off the East Coast of Florida.



