John A. Glancy, known to his loved ones as Dood, passed away on October 7, 2019. Born in Utica, NY to John F. Glancy and Josephine C. Jones, he married his high school sweetheart Mary Joan Glancy on November 27, 1969. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and especially enjoyed watching college and NFL football, traveling and celebrating St. Patrick's Day. He was a dedicated grandfather and adored his two grandchildren. He attended Paul Smith's College in the Adirondack mountains and worked at AT&T for over 30 years. He was a proud Army MP veteran and could often be found at the local bar or AMVETS in Margate, FL enjoying a Miller Lite or scotch and playing poker. He is survived by his 3 children Colleen, Kristin and Ryan; 2 grandchildren Devyn and Peyton; daughter-in-law Jennifer; son-in-law Richard; sister Patricia and a plethora of friends who were like family. He was pre-deceased by his mother, father and wife. He touched the lives of so many with his infectious laugh, story telling and charisma. He was loved by all that met him. May he rest in peace with his beautiful wife, Mary Joan.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Oct. 13, 2019