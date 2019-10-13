Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John Glancy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John A. Glancy

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John A. Glancy Obituary
John A. Glancy, known to his loved ones as Dood, passed away on October 7, 2019. Born in Utica, NY to John F. Glancy and Josephine C. Jones, he married his high school sweetheart Mary Joan Glancy on November 27, 1969. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and especially enjoyed watching college and NFL football, traveling and celebrating St. Patrick's Day. He was a dedicated grandfather and adored his two grandchildren. He attended Paul Smith's College in the Adirondack mountains and worked at AT&T for over 30 years. He was a proud Army MP veteran and could often be found at the local bar or AMVETS in Margate, FL enjoying a Miller Lite or scotch and playing poker. He is survived by his 3 children Colleen, Kristin and Ryan; 2 grandchildren Devyn and Peyton; daughter-in-law Jennifer; son-in-law Richard; sister Patricia and a plethora of friends who were like family. He was pre-deceased by his mother, father and wife. He touched the lives of so many with his infectious laugh, story telling and charisma. He was loved by all that met him. May he rest in peace with his beautiful wife, Mary Joan.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.