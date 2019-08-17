|
John Allen Buckalew, 95, of Cooper City passed away August 10, 2019. Preceded in death by his wife Geraldine, survived by sons Allen (Debra), Charles, and daugher Christina Marchetta (Anthony)and 7 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Born in Sharon, Ohio, John joined the Marines at 18 and served in WWII, He retired from the US Postal Service after many years service. A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, Sept. 8th at 11:00 AM at the Cooper City Community Center at 9000 S.W. 50th Place Cooper City. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the United Methodist Children's Home(www.fumch.org) or .
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Aug. 17, 2019