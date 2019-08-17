Home

Celebration of Life
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Cooper City Community Center
9000 S.W. 50th Place
Cooper City, FL
John Allen Buckalew Obituary
John Allen Buckalew, 95, of Cooper City passed away August 10, 2019. Preceded in death by his wife Geraldine, survived by sons Allen (Debra), Charles, and daugher Christina Marchetta (Anthony)and 7 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Born in Sharon, Ohio, John joined the Marines at 18 and served in WWII, He retired from the US Postal Service after many years service. A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, Sept. 8th at 11:00 AM at the Cooper City Community Center at 9000 S.W. 50th Place Cooper City. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the United Methodist Children's Home(www.fumch.org) or .
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Aug. 17, 2019
