John LaFuente
John Anthony LaFuente


1954 - 2019
John Anthony LaFuente Obituary
John Anthony LaFuente Sr., 65, formerly of Fort Lauderdale, FL, died on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at St. Joseph Hospital in Fort Wayne, IN. Born June 25, 1954, he retired from Henderson Mental Health Facility. He is survived by his mother, Margot; mother of children, Tonya; children, Joseph, John, and Caitlin; sister, Margie Perez, her daughter and 3 children. Arrangements by Advantage Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2403 E. Wallen Rd., Fort Wayne, IN. www.advantagefunerals.com.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on July 4, 2019
