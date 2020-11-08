Loving Husband, Father, Grandfather, and Friend
Mr. John "Jack" B. Nocera, Jr., age 82, of Middlebury and Highland Beach, FL passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, eleven days after his beloved wife Nicolena "Nicki" M. (Taglia) Nocera passed away.
Jack was born on June 15, 1938 in Waterbury, son of the late John B. and Ann (Yaconi) Nocera. He was a graduate of Leavenworth High School and held a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Mathematics and Civil Engineering from the University of Connecticut. After graduating from college, Jack entered the Army and was a proud veteran. For 40 years, Jack worked as a Real Estate/Land Developer and was a partner in John Errichetti Associates for over 35 years.
An accomplished sportsman, Jack played baseball, basketball, football, racquetball, and golf throughout the years. He had several offers to play professional baseball from the Mets, Giants, Dodgers, Reds, Cubs, and Indians but chose to finish school and complete his service commitment. Proud of his hometown of Waterbury, Jack was an integral part of the team responsible for the development and construction of many buildings in the Downtown Waterbury area, as well as nursing homes, houses, condominiums and multi-family housing projects throughout Connecticut and Florida.
With Nicki by his side, Jack loved the life they had built in both Connecticut and Florida, at the Coronado Ocean Club, and was involved in many social and charitable organizations in both states. They were longtime parishioners of St. John of the Cross Church in Middlebury and of St. Lucy Church in Highland Beach. A member of the Country Club of Waterbury, in addition to enjoying the golf course, Jack served on their House and Social Committees. Throughout the years, Jack served on many Board of Directors including Easter Seals, Athena Healthcare and the Boys Club of Waterbury where he spent many years playing sports. He served on the Board of Incorporators of the YMCA of Waterbury and sat on the Middlebury Planning and Zoning Committee. Above all, Jack was a loving husband, father, and grandfather who was happiest when with his family.
Jack is survived by his devoted daughters Beth Marino of Middlebury and Jonna Dibble and her husband Rob of Middlebury; his grandchildren John Marino, Ally Marino, Nicole Marino, Mia Marino and Coco Dibble. He also leaves his brother Richard Nocera and wife Felicia of New Britain and his sister-in-law Nina Griffin of South Yarmouth, MA as well as several generations of nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother Robert Nocera.
His funeral was held on Monday, November 2, 2020 from Maiorano Funeral Home, 95 Willow St., to Sacred Heart Church in Southbury for a Mass of Christian Burial. Burial immediately followed in Lake Elise Cemetery in Middlebury. Memorial contributions in Jack's name may be made to: Boys & Girls Club of Greater Waterbury, 1037 East Main St., Waterbury, CT 06705. For more information, to sign the virtual guest book, or to leave online condolences for the family, please visit www.maioranofuneralhome.com
.