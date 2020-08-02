On July 28, 2020, John Becker (92) of Lighthouse Point went to be with his Savior. He attended Asheville School for Boys, Marietta College, and Duke University where he played Lacrosse and joined Alpha Tau Omega fraternty. Following graduation, he enlisted in the Air Force and became a pilot. He flew B-25s and B-29s with the Strategic Air Command and helped pioneer midair fueling. He was employed at Becker Motors and later SunBank. Upon retirement, he volunteered for the US Coast Guard flying over the Atlantic until age 80 and serving aboard Coast Guard cruisers. At 79, he sailed around the world on the maiden voyage of the Queen Victoria and then on the QE2. John was the beloved husband of the late Mary Becker and father of the late Steven Becker. He is survived by his three daughters, Elizabeth, Anne and Cynthia, and eight grandchildren who cherished his adventurous spirit and wonderful sense of humor. A service with military honors will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to First Presbyterian Church, 2331 NE 26th Avenue, Pompano Beach, Florida 33062 or to the Coast Guard Auxillary (local flotilla) at www.cgauxa.org/donate
