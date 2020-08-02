1/
John Becker
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On July 28, 2020, John Becker (92) of Lighthouse Point went to be with his Savior. He attended Asheville School for Boys, Marietta College, and Duke University where he played Lacrosse and joined Alpha Tau Omega fraternty. Following graduation, he enlisted in the Air Force and became a pilot. He flew B-25s and B-29s with the Strategic Air Command and helped pioneer midair fueling. He was employed at Becker Motors and later SunBank. Upon retirement, he volunteered for the US Coast Guard flying over the Atlantic until age 80 and serving aboard Coast Guard cruisers. At 79, he sailed around the world on the maiden voyage of the Queen Victoria and then on the QE2. John was the beloved husband of the late Mary Becker and father of the late Steven Becker. He is survived by his three daughters, Elizabeth, Anne and Cynthia, and eight grandchildren who cherished his adventurous spirit and wonderful sense of humor. A service with military honors will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to First Presbyterian Church, 2331 NE 26th Avenue, Pompano Beach, Florida 33062 or to the Coast Guard Auxillary (local flotilla) at www.cgauxa.org/donate.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Aug. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved