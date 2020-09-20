1/1
John Bocskai
1934 - 2020
John Bocskai, 86, of Delray Beach passed away on September 13, 2020. He was a meat department manager for Armor Company and Albertson's Grocery chain. John escaped from Hungary under communism regime and came to the United States in 1956.

He is survived by his wife Janet, son John and daughter Margaret Masri, grandchildren Wyatt, Ian, Soyra and Sabrina, sister Magdus Antalne Sandor and nephew Tebor Sandor. Funeral services are private.

Rest In Peace.

Lorne & Sons Funeral Home (www.LorneandSons.com) Delray Beach in charge of arrangements.

Published in Sun-Sentinel on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Lorne and Sons Funeral Home - Delray Beach
745 NE 6th Ave.
Delray Beach, FL 33483
(561) 276-4161
