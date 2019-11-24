|
John "Cole" Colenzo, 78, of Dania Beach passed away Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Broward Health Medical Center. Born October 24, 1941 in Utica, NY, his passion was family, friends, and music. He was a professional piano player and singer for over 50 years. His curiosity about the people and world around him led John to learn new things at every opportunity. He loved sharing interesting thoughts with everyone around him, and lived each day with love and laughter. He had a heart of gold, and left a lasting impression on everyone he met. John is survived by his daughter, Lana Wurtz, two sons Matthew Colenzo and Devin Colenzo, brother Luke Colenzo, and sister Claudia Lamascolo. A memorial service will be held Saturday, December 7th at Fred Hunter's, 718 South Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, FL from 1-3pm.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Nov. 24, 2019