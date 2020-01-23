|
|
John Dominick Cavo, 71, of Plantation, FL, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 18, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. John was born in Utica, New York on August 6, 1948 to James J. Cavo and Pauline Speciale. He was predeceased by his wife of 44 years, Gail Cavo, and survived by his children, John L. Cavo, Christopher (Christine) Cavo, Annge Cavo, and Marrie Cavo; his grandchildren; Emma Cavo and Abigail Cavo; his step-daughter, Nephtalie Floersch; his siblings James C. Cavo, Carmen (Terry) Cavo, Linda Cavo and Paula Cavo; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. John was a graduate of Proctor High School in Utica, New York. He proudly served in the US National Guard Reserves for 6 years. He owned and operated his own successful business for 30 years working throughout Florida and the Caribbean. He was a devout Catholic, a fighter, a loving, welcoming, and dedicated man. He loved chatting with his friends and family. Everyone who knew him was aware that he loved to help anyone in need. The viewing will be held on Friday January 24th, 2020 from 6-8 PM at the T.M. Ralph Plantation Funeral Home 7001 NW 4 Street Plantation, Fl 33317. The funeral will be held on Saturday, January 25th, 2020 at 10:30 am at St Gregory the Great Catholic Church located at 200 N. University Drive, Plantation, FL 33324. Entombment will follow at Our Lady Queen Of Heaven Cemetery North Lauderdale, Florida Funeral arrangements by T. M. Ralph Plantation Funeral Home 7001 NW 4 Street Plantation, Florida 33317 954 587-6888 tmralph.com
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Jan. 23, 2020