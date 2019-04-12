On March 15th, 2019, John died from his long battle with Alzheimer's in Brewton, AL. He was 74. The son of the late Fritts Ryan and Sadie Burts, he was born September 20th, 1944 in Miami, FL. John attended Miami Edison H.S. and served in the National Guard. He was a member of the Glass Glaziers and Carpenters Unions. As a retired general contractor, John will always be remembered for his depth of knowledge and passion for construction. He lived the majority of his life as a resident of South FL and made friends at every turn. John could always find the right moment for a joke. Predeceased by two sisters, Barbara and Patricia; a brother, Ronald; sister-in-law, Patricia Ryan; and brother-in-law, Sabin Wisson. Survived by his children, John Ryan Jr., Rodney Ryan, Tammera Smith, Michelle Wilson, Kyle Ryan, and Stephanie Masselli; one loving sister, Dixie Wisson; six brothers, Fritts Ryan, Robert Ryan, Sidney Ryan, Danny Ryan, Forrest Ryan, and Clarence Ryan; sixteen grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and loving companion, Janice Robinson-Ryan. Published in Sun-Sentinel on Apr. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary