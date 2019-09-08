|
|
John Edward Lennon, Jr., a longtime resident of Plantation, passed away peacefully at his home on September 4, 2019. John was loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend to many. John was born in Cambridge, MA on October 12, 1938.
He attended school at Thompson Academy in Thompson Island, MA. John was a member of the Florida National Guard, Department of Army from 1961 - 1969. He spent over forty years in the construction industry in South Florida and was a proud board member of the Associated Builders & Contractors Apprenticeship Program. John enjoyed attending functions with the Scottish American Society of South Florida, where he was also a board member.
John is survived by his wife of 58 years, Maxine, his son, John and daughter-in-law, Lisa, his daughter, Kelly and two grandchildren, Christopher John and Meghan Nicole, and his brother Richard Lennon. John was preceded in death by his sister, Ann Marie Matherson.
John was a member and elder at Plantation Presbyterian Church. Services will be held on Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Plantation Presbyterian Church, 901 NW 70th Avenue, Plantation, FL 33317. Visitation will be at 3:00 p.m. and a service at 4:00 p.m. with dinner to follow at the church.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to: SASSF Scholarship Fund, 1301 SW 66th Terrace, Plantation, Florida 33317.
Cremation arrangements by T. M. Ralph Plantation Funeral Home 954-587-6888 read more at www.tmralph.com
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Sept. 8, 2019