John Ellert 68, of Boca Raton died tragically August 8, a victim of an automobile accident. A loving husband, son, brother, uncle and friend, he was well known in the maritime industry in Ft Lauderdale and Miami. He was married to Susan Ellert until her death last December. John is survived by sister Manya Lowman as well as nieces and a nephew.



Services will be held at St. Andrew Greek Orthodox Church Miami this Saturday. Due to Covid 19 restrictions funeral will be private but his many friends can attend virtually at 12:30 pm Sat. on the St Andrew website https://www/facebook.com/agios.andreas.75. Also check out the Stanfill Funeral Home Miami website for more info.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store