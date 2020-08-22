1/1
John Ellert
John Ellert 68, of Boca Raton died tragically August 8, a victim of an automobile accident. A loving husband, son, brother, uncle and friend, he was well known in the maritime industry in Ft Lauderdale and Miami. He was married to Susan Ellert until her death last December. John is survived by sister Manya Lowman as well as nieces and a nephew.

Services will be held at St. Andrew Greek Orthodox Church Miami this Saturday. Due to Covid 19 restrictions funeral will be private but his many friends can attend virtually at 12:30 pm Sat. on the St Andrew website https://www/facebook.com/agios.andreas.75. Also check out the Stanfill Funeral Home Miami website for more info.

Published in Sun-Sentinel on Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Service
12:30 PM
St. Andrew Greek Orthodox Church
Memories & Condolences

August 21, 2020
Rest in peace my friend - I will miss you.
Bill Duffy
Friend
