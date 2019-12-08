Sun-Sentinel Obituaries
John Falciglia Obituary
John Falciglia, age 68 of South Florida, passed away December 5, 2019. Survived by wife Bernadette of 35 years, son John J. Falciglia (Alina) grandchild Sasha; daughter Amanda Hatker (Stephen). John worked at FPL as a lineman and manager for 35 years. John's passion was building and racing drag-bikes with his friends for the last 50 years. John's passion also extended into reading and music. Visitation will be Monday, December 9th from 6:00 to 9:00 PM at Landmark Funeral Home. Funeral Mass, Tuesday, 10:00 AM at St. David Catholic Church; 3900 S. University Drive, Davie, FL. Arrangements by Landmark Funeral Home; 4200 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood, FL 33021 954-989-8220.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Dec. 8, 2019
