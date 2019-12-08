|
|
John Falciglia, age 68 of South Florida, passed away December 5, 2019. Survived by wife Bernadette of 35 years, son John J. Falciglia (Alina) grandchild Sasha; daughter Amanda Hatker (Stephen). John worked at FPL as a lineman and manager for 35 years. John's passion was building and racing drag-bikes with his friends for the last 50 years. John's passion also extended into reading and music. Visitation will be Monday, December 9th from 6:00 to 9:00 PM at Landmark Funeral Home. Funeral Mass, Tuesday, 10:00 AM at St. David Catholic Church; 3900 S. University Drive, Davie, FL. Arrangements by Landmark Funeral Home; 4200 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood, FL 33021 954-989-8220.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Dec. 8, 2019