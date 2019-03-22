|
John "Jack" Hackett of Deerfield Beach, FL passed away March 20, 2019. Beloved husband of Valerie. Left to cherish his memory daughter Susan Fletcher (Rich)Grandchildren Michael Megan Michele Ryan Annmarie Dawn Jessica and their respective spousesGreat-grandchildren Brantley Daylin Wesley and AislynBrother Peter Hackett his wife Judy and late brother Bobby and his wife GerryBorn in Bayonne New Jersey in 1937 Jack moved to Florida in 1970. He worked for the City of Pompano Beach for 35 years and was a trustee on the General Employees' Pension Board for many yearsVisitation will be on Sunday March 24, 2019 1PM-4PM . Funeral service will follow at 4PM at Kraeer-Becker Funeral Home and Cremation Center 217 E. Hillsboro Blvd. Deerfield Beach, FL 954-427-5544. Interment will be private.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Mar. 22, 2019