John Czech was called to heaven on the wings of angels August 4th, 2020. He died in a single vehicle motorcycle accident. John was doing what he enjoyed at the time riding fast motorcycles with close friends he loved.



John was born in Harvard, Illinois on March 30th, 1962 to John Hall Czech and Marguerite Julia Czech. John enjoyed playing basketball in high school attending Fort Lauderdale High 1977 – 79 and graduating from Lake City High School in June of 1980. He returned to South Florida following graduation where he displayed a wide array of talents which included bartending at Poets restaurant in Ft. Lauderdale, Area Supervisor for Delta Petroleum Corporation in Deerfield Beach, Florida. Because of his love for and knowledge of the thriving boating industry in Ft. Lauderdale John acquired his Yacht Brokerage License at the age of 24. Then after a brief drive in the restaurant business John pursued an outstanding career in law enforcement. John started at Florida Atlantic University in 1992 then became a patrolman for the City of Boca Raton for six years before joining the Fort Lauderdale Police Department. After 18 years of service John retired from Fort Lauderdale on November 12, 2019. John was a well-respected, fair and honest policeman with many good friends on and off the force. At the time of his death, John was serving as a Staff Representative for the Florida State Fraternal Order of Police where he hoped to make a positive impact.



John was a connoisseur of both food and drink. His passion grew from his mother who was a gourmet cook whom did catering events aboard the families chartering yachts Victory and the Sun Dog. John specialized in a variety of smoked meats and BBQ. John sold wholesale specialty cookies to several local Boca Raton bakeries. Not to be forgotten was his patented Rum Runner juice a party favorite for many friends. John enjoyed life to its fullest cooking, entertaining and hosting at his home for friends and family.



John was preceded in death by his parents John Hall Czech, Sr. and Marguerite Julia Czech, two sisters Deborah Anne (Ponte) Raymond and Nancy Susan Dabney. He is survived by an older sister Catherine Caryl Petersen (husband Robert) Pittsboro, North Carolina, Six nephews Andrew Petersen, James Petersen, Robert Petersen, Jason Ponte, Bryan Ponte, Adam Dabney and one niece Susan (Dabney) Brown. As well as John's best friend since 3rd grade Jim Nichols from Cashiers, North Carolina, along with his 6 children whom John was Godfather to, were especially loved by John.



So "to be clear" Officer Czech, Uncle Johnny will be sadly missed as he was loved and respected by his family as well as the many co-workers and friends he made throughout his life. John gave his goodness and true self to everyone he met and served. May you now rest in God's grace and peace with your parents and sisters.



