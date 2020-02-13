|
|
John "Jack" Russell Horner
Born August 10, 1936 in Philadelphia, PA Death Feb 6, 2020 in Hollywood, FL. Parents Andrew Horner and Elsie Horner (Halligan). Surviving sister: Brenda Miluzzo in Philadelphia; predeceased siblings: Edmond Horner, Jimmy Horner, Jerry Horner, Elsie Louise Kenny. He is survived by his children: Randall Frazier Gill in Memphis TN area (Mother is Mary Gill Beech Bluff, TN), Kathleen June Shafran, Columbus, Ohio. Daniel Morishita-Horner in Detroit, MI; grandchildren: Beau Shafran, OH and Jacob Shafran, OH; close friends: Grismilde "Gracie" Horner and her family. Angelica Barrera, Ivana, Karina, Catilina, Javier and family. Jennings "Jay" and Barbara Plunkett. Christina and Nelson Lares and family. Friend to all children of the holy father.
Jack was a man of STRONG faith. A true believer. He courageously fought cancer. He had many friends. Loved his family. Loved all people. He never met a stranger. We are all the children of the Holy Father. He tried to spread his faith to those that he met in his life. Jack was a kind, compassionate and a very good hearted person. He was a good friend, full of wisdom and understanding. A streetwise young man from Philly. He lived in Chicago during his twenties. He found his favorite home in Florida. He found his faith in his 30s. We remember many great things about him. He was his own man and very unique. An extremely smart, clever, insightful person. A Cadillac man. Full of humor, charming and a talented singer. Big Sinatra fan. Could impersonate Sinatra to perfection. Fan of Hank Williams, Doris Day, Nat King Cole and Elvis. Jack had "High Hopes" and was "Unforgettable". Most importantly he found the light. An easy laugh, teasing jokester and natural charisma. He was a brilliant man and will be greatly missed. He left the world a better place. His family and friends love him and were blessed to have him in their lives. He sang the bible beautifully by memory. Loved the Holy Father's word and studied the bible. He spoke the scripture by heart. The rainbow is a promise from the Holy Father. Believed in the original ten commandments and accepted the ten commandments from KJV. Believed in the Lord's prayer (23rd psalm). Believed in "I am". Believed in the Holy Father.
The memorial is this Saturday from 3 to 6 pm. The service is at 5 pm at Genesis Funeral Home on 5749 Pembroke rd, Hollywood, FL 33023.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Feb. 13, 2020