John J. McCarthy, 89, of Wilton Manors, passed away with his family by his side Tuesday morning, October 13, 2020. John, known to his friends as Jack, was born in Joliet, Illinois, only son to John and May McCarthy and little brother to sisters Jean and Rita. Jack attended Joliet Catholic High School and Joliet Community College. He served his country in the US Army, stationed at Fort Lewis in Washington State. After completing his service he and wife Geraldine moved to South Florida in 1956 where they remained for over 60 years. Jack worked his way to regional management with Orkin Pest Control before opening his own company in 1978 with son Patrick by his side. Now Patrick runs the family business (McCarthy Pest Control) with his son Chad. As devout Catholics, Jack and Geri felt it was important to have all five children attend St. Clement Grade School and then St. Thomas Aquinas High School. The McCarthy family sold many candy bars to help build the church on Andrews Avenue and support the school. Jack is survived by his loving wife, Geraldine, sons Michael (Lisa) of Maitland, Patrick (Sherrill) of Wilton Manors, John (Deborah) of Tampa. Daughters, Kathleen (Micheal) Corley of Spring, TX and Kelly (Ray) Palhegyi of Davie. Grandchildren: Chase, Shay, Shannon, Hannah, RJ, Matthew, Kelsey, Brody, and Chad (Jennifer) with great-grandchild Chloe. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to www.catholichospice.org
