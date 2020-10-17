1/
John J. McCarthy
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John J. McCarthy, 89, of Wilton Manors, passed away with his family by his side Tuesday morning, October 13, 2020. John, known to his friends as Jack, was born in Joliet, Illinois, only son to John and May McCarthy and little brother to sisters Jean and Rita. Jack attended Joliet Catholic High School and Joliet Community College. He served his country in the US Army, stationed at Fort Lewis in Washington State. After completing his service he and wife Geraldine moved to South Florida in 1956 where they remained for over 60 years. Jack worked his way to regional management with Orkin Pest Control before opening his own company in 1978 with son Patrick by his side. Now Patrick runs the family business (McCarthy Pest Control) with his son Chad. As devout Catholics, Jack and Geri felt it was important to have all five children attend St. Clement Grade School and then St. Thomas Aquinas High School. The McCarthy family sold many candy bars to help build the church on Andrews Avenue and support the school. Jack is survived by his loving wife, Geraldine, sons Michael (Lisa) of Maitland, Patrick (Sherrill) of Wilton Manors, John (Deborah) of Tampa. Daughters, Kathleen (Micheal) Corley of Spring, TX and Kelly (Ray) Palhegyi of Davie. Grandchildren: Chase, Shay, Shannon, Hannah, RJ, Matthew, Kelsey, Brody, and Chad (Jennifer) with great-grandchild Chloe. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to www.catholichospice.org. Arrangements entrusted to Edwards Cremation & Funeral Services. Online condolences can be shared at Edkalis.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Edwards Cremation and Funeral Services - WILTON MANORS
1108 NE 23 DRIVE
Wilton Manors, FL 33305
(954) 566-5564
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Edwards Cremation and Funeral Services - WILTON MANORS

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved